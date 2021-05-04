 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillips man barricades himself inside plane at Grand Island airport
0 comments
breaking featured

Phillips man barricades himself inside plane at Grand Island airport

Tyler Caudill believed to be same man who caused lockout at Kearney High School

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
040421_Standoff

Tyler Caudill exits a plane and surrenders after Grand Island Police fired chemical munitions through an open door at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

A 19-year-old Phillips man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a private jet at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

Tyler Caudill exited the plane and surrendered after Grand Island Police fired chemical munitions through an open door.

Earlier, a pilot had found Caudill sleeping in the back of the 8-passenger aircraft. The pilot took an AR-15-style rifle and a bag, which apparently belonged to Caudill, and removed it from the aircraft.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police assumed that Caudill was a barricaded gunman, because they didn’t know if he had another weapon. A second weapon was never found, said GIPD Police Capt. Dean Elliott.

During the two hours in which police communicated with Caudill, it appeared that he may have been trying to take off in the twin-engine jet, Elliott said.

Elliott is under the impression that Caudill is the same man who visited Kearney High School this week. That school went into a “secure lockout” Tuesday morning after the principal was alerted to some suspicious activity near the school. The lockout ended as the school day closed on Tuesday.

Story has been updated to add that a pilot removed an AR-15-style rifle from the plane before Caudill surrendered.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts