Phillips man barricades himself inside plane at Grand Island airport

A 19-year-old Phillips man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a private jet at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

Tyler Caudill exited the plane and surrendered after Grand Island Police fired chemical munitions through an open door.

Earlier, a pilot had found Caudill sleeping in the back of the 8-passenger aircraft. The pilot took an AR-15-style rifle and a bag, which apparently belonged to Caudill, and removed it from the aircraft.

Police assumed that Caudill was a barricaded gunman, because they didn’t know if he had another weapon. A second weapon was never found, said GIPD Police Capt. Dean Elliott.

During the two hours in which police communicated with Caudill, it appeared that he may have been trying to take off in the twin-engine jet, Elliott said.

Elliott is under the impression that Caudill is the same man who visited Kearney High School this week. That school went into a “secure lockout” Tuesday morning after the principal was alerted to some suspicious activity near the school. The lockout ended as the school day closed on Tuesday.

