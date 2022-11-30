Phone line now available for Christmas Cheer nominations

A telephone number is now available to nominate families and individuals for receiving a Christmas Cheer food voucher.

People may dial 402-804-3929 through Friday, Dec. 2. A person will answer from 7 to 10 p.m. Otherwise, you can just leave a message.

The Christmas Cheer program, dating back roughly 100 years, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season.

The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee.

The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

The Christmas Cheer Association is a handful of members who work together to get everything ready for the holiday season.

“We rely on our great people who donate funds,” said Chalee Fernau, Christmas Cheer Association organizer. “People send their checks or donations to Christmas Cheer until usually the end of January. We couldn’t do it without them. We also use grants, and our great community foundations help us out with that.”

Last year, Christmas Cheer raised $50,670 in donations from the community.

The goal again this year is to raise $60,000.

“It’s a nice, heartwarming feeling knowing we can help out families during the holiday season, making sure they have that good meal for their families,” he said. “It’s just a great organization that gives back to families at a difficult time of the year.”

Last year, Christmas Cheer helped 4,624 individuals and 1,268 families.

The year prior, the project helped roughly 3,900 individuals and 1,100 families.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.