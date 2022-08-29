 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: A view from the sky at the Nebraska State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
083022-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p1

Sarah Jergens competes in the Dash For Cash barrel racing event at the US Foods Arena on Monday at the Nebraska State Fair.
083022-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p7

Clark Jackson, of Seward, drives his Case tractor during the antique tractor pull on Monday at the Nebraska State Fair.
083022-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p6

Sammy Bussell with Nowear BMX performs a trick during a Monday morning show at the Nebraska State Fair.
083022-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p5

Karl Berdolt, advancement director for Heartland Lutheran High School, serves a customer coffee at the school's food booth Monday inside the Five Points Arena. The booth features pie and other baked goods.
083022-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p3

Blake Phillips with Nowear BMX performs a trick during a Monday morning show at the Nebraska State Fair.
083022-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p4.jpg

Jerry Brinkman rides JoJo Corona in the Dash for Cash barrel races in the US Foods Arena on Monday at the Nebraska State Fair. 
083022-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p2

A dog works the cattle during the Nebraska State Fair and Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials on Monday.
Dogs

Springer spaniels Sadie (left) and Joker take it easy as members of the Gardner Horse Training team prepares Clydesdales for the Sunday parade.
Clydesdale

Heather Apenhorst of Spring Valley, Minn., (left) and Kellie Gardner of Madrid, Iowa, with Gardner Horse Training get a Clydesdale ready for Sunday's parade at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Horses

The wind whips up a ribbon as Heather Apenhorst of Spring Valley, Minn., gets a Clydesdale ready for Sunday's parade at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts