 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
HOLD ON TIGHT

PHOTOS: Bull riding at the Merrick County Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
0804-gii-news-bull-riding-jrs-p1

There was a lot of fun happening at the Merrick County Fair and that's no bull — well actually it is. The Double S Extreme bull riding was Tuesday night.
0804-gii-news-bull-riding-jrs-p2

Double "S" Extreme bull riding made its way to the Merrick County Fair Tuesday night.
080422-gii-news-bull-riding-jrs-p3

When someone tells you to grab the bull by the horns, I don't think this is what they mean. This bull rider took it literally during the Double "S" Extreme bull riding at the Merrick County Fair Tuesday night.
080422-gii-news-bull-riding-jrs-p4

This Nebraska bull rider brought out the state flag before the Double "S" Extreme bull riding at the Merrick County Fair Tuesday night.
080422-gii-news-bull-riding-jrs-p5

Being American proud is always a part of the Double "S" Extreme bull riding at the Merrick County Fair.
080422-gii-news-bull-riding-jrs-p6

The Double "S" Extreme bull riding at the Merrick County Fair made a fun night for all Tuesday night.
080422-gii-news-bull-riding-jrs-p7

The Double "S" Extreme bull riding at the Merrick County Fair made a fun night for all Tuesday night.
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

New eruption of a volcanic fissure near the Icelandic capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts