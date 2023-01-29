 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Grand Island celebrates Lutheran Schools Week

The men’s ministry group at Peace Lutheran Church held its annual Car Care Day. About 20 men pitched in to change oil and give cars a checkup — all free of charge — at the well-organized annual event.
Lutheran Schools Week

Trinity Lutheran School fourth grader Ben Serbousek holds the bag while his classmate Emmet Joslyn fills it with treats for first responders Monday afternoon. The gesture was part of Lutheran Schools Week.
Lutheran Schools Week

Trinity Lutheran School first grader Odeliah Donner watches Scarlett Howe fill a goodie bag.
Lutheran Schools Week

Trinity Lutheran School students filled bags with treats for first responders Monday afternoon in celebration of Lutheran Schools Week.
Lutheran Schools Week

Trinity Lutheran middle school students delivered snack bags to area first responders and others on Wednesday.
Lutheran Schools Week

Trinity Lutheran middle school students delivered 585 snack bags they made to the Grand Island police and fire departments and the Veterans Administration Medical Center on Wednesday as part of their Lutheran Schools week celebration.
Lutheran Schools Week
