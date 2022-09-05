 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: More great shots from the Nebraska State Fair

Nebraska State Fair attendees got to enjoy this entry during the celebration parade Sunday.
Brian Corr, assistant professor of art glass at Hastings College works on a piece of blown class at the state fair as part of the Hastings College Mobile Glass Studio in the Family Fun Zone Saturday.
Brian Corr, assistant professor of art glass at Hastings College works on a piece of blown class at the state fair as part of the Hastings College Mobile Glass Studio in the Family Fun Zone Saturday.
One Man Band, Marc Dobson performs with his many instruments while walking around at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 29. Dobson strolls the fairgrounds a couple times each day.
Brian Corr, assistant professor of art glass at Hastings College gets help from Avery Muff on a piece of blown class at the state fair as part of the Hastings College Mobile Glass Studio in the Family Fun Zone Saturday.
Sunday was a busy day at the Nebraska State Fair, especially for the rides, including Street Fighter.
Sunday was a busy day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island, especially for the rides. Here's a view from the Ferris Wheel. The fair wrapped up on Monday. See more photos on Page A7.
This is not usually an entry you see in the Nebraska State Fair grand celebration parade but it was one of many fancy cars that made their way down Market Street Sunday.
One Man Band, Marc Dobson greets some fairgoers at the Nebraska State Fair Monday. Dobson strolls the fairgrounds a couple times each day.
