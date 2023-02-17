Get local news delivered to your inbox!
It's "another baby step towards the ultimate goal of finding them," their granddaughter said.
Carl and Alice Culbertson had been married just five months when she was murdered.
Plenty of faces at Fonner Park on Friday.
A man staying in another man's apartment allegedly stole his wallet while brandishing a knife Sunday night.
The offenses occurred between October of 2022 and Feb. 7 of this year.
