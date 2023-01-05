 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: New members sworn in at Grand Island school board meeting

Hank McFarland, Josh Sikes and Amanda Wilson won seats on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. Here from them at a press conference hosted by local political action committee Chaperone, which backed the board members-elect.
Grand Island Public Schools swore in new members of the Board of Education during a special meeting Thursday night. From left, Erik Garcia-Mendez, Katherine Mauldin, Hank McFarland, Amanda Wilson and Joshua Sikes. In a 5-4 vote, McFarland beat out Lisa Albers for board president.
New members of the board are Hank McFarland, Amanda Wilson, Erik Garcia-Mendez, Katherine Mauldin and Joshua Sikes.
Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter swears in new members of the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education during a special meeting Thursday night.
