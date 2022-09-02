top story WHEN PIGS RACE PHOTOS: Pig races always a sight at Nebraska State Fair Sep 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hedrick's Pig Races are always a favorite at the Nebraska State Fair like these people watching a race Monday. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Hedrick's Pig Races are always a favorite at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Zuzu Acrobats perform at the Nebraska State Fair a couple times a day at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT There are some amazing quilts in the 4H/FFA building at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT A boy poses for a photo at the Nebraska State Patrol display inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT These boys pretend to drive a US Army jeep while visiting the Army display just inside the main gate at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Papa Bear chain carver works on making a pumpkin out of a Douglas Fir tree stump Wednesday at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT The fair continues through Labor Day. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Fair goers get the early jump on all the activities before it gets to hot Monday morning at the Nebraska State Fair. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story PHOTOS: Bands go marching at the Nebraska State Fair PHOTOS: Thrills and learning at the Nebraska State Fair PHOTOS: Nebraska State Fair Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys Joint NASA study finds a new type of aurora on Mars Joint NASA study finds a new type of aurora on Mars LAPD helps woman deliver baby at a gas station LAPD helps woman deliver baby at a gas station Pakistan: Country braces for more floods Pakistan: Country braces for more floods