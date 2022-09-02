 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHEN PIGS RACE

PHOTOS: Pig races always a sight at Nebraska State Fair

Hedrick's Pig Races are always a favorite at the Nebraska State Fair like these people watching a race Monday.
Hedrick's Pig Races are always a favorite at the Nebraska State Fair.
Zuzu Acrobats perform at the Nebraska State Fair a couple times a day at the Nebraska State Fair.
There are some amazing quilts in the 4H/FFA building at the Nebraska State Fair.
A boy poses for a photo at the Nebraska State Patrol display inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena at the Nebraska State Fair.
These boys pretend to drive a US Army jeep while visiting the Army display just inside the main gate at the Nebraska State Fair.
Papa Bear chain carver works on making a pumpkin out of a Douglas Fir tree stump Wednesday at the Nebraska State Fair.
The fair continues through Labor Day.
Fair goers get the early jump on all the activities before it gets to hot Monday morning at the Nebraska State Fair.
