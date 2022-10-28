 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROJECT CONNECT

PHOTOS: Project Connect serves community

  • Updated
102922-gii-news-project-connect-jrs-p1

Karina Johnston with AK Stylz Hair Salon gives a haircut Thursday during Project Connect. The program has many in the area volunteer their services for many who can not afford, or have access to on a regular basis.
102922-gii-news-project-connect-jrs-p2

Bethany Phillipi, with the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs gives a man a tooth exam during Project Connect inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday. The program has many in the area volunteer their services for many who can not afford, or have access to on a regular basis.
102922-gii-news-project-connect-jrs-p3

Dr.Mitchell Maire and Dr. Marissa Kline make some adjustments to some people during Project Connect inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday.
102922-gii-news-project-connect-jrs-p4

Project Connect volunteer Molly Price plays with a child in the day car the Project Connect event inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday.
102922-gii-news-project-connect-jrs-p5

Many goods and services were offered during the Project Connect inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday including the Selectel Wireless booth.
102922-gii-news-project-connect-jrs-p6

Hannah Randall gives a child a tooth exam during Project Connect inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday. The program has many in the area volunteer their services for many who can not afford, or have access to on a regular basis.
102922-gii-news-project-connect-jrs-p7

St. Leo's Catholic Church held their annual coat giveaway in conjunction with Project Connect Thursday.
