OH THE WEATHER OUTSIDE IS FRIGHTFUL

PHOTOS: Snow, ice, COLD hits the Grand Island area

Relentless wind, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow has buried buildings, roads and even towns across the western and northern parts of the state.
These cows graze in field Wednesday afternoon as temperatures dropped quickly leading into near record lows overnight Wednesday.
These ducks at Stuhr Museum don't let the cold temps on Wednesday keep them from getting a bath while the snow geese think nothing of the cold weather.
The Doniphan water tower is very hard to see Wednesday morning with wintery weather caused limited visibility. Wednesday was the official first day of Winter for 2022-2023.
