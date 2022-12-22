PHOTOS: Snow, ice, COLD hits the Grand Island area

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cockfighting incident allegedly took place in a barn near Palmer on Dec. 17.
Kevin Denney succeed Robert Falldorf, who is retiring as Grand Island's police chief next month.
Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member-elect Katherine Mauldin's residency has been confirmed, and she will represent Ward C. Mauldin’s residency was called into question this month by Grand Island Public Schools.
BYPI and Chuck Wagon BBQ, which has operated for two years at 2504 S. Locust St., will close by the end of the year. The restaurant specialize…
On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Jaime Parr the fair's executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
The board approved Jaime Parr’s appointment at its meeting on Friday after naming her interim executive director in October.
The Grand Island City Council will decide Tuesday night whether Kevin Denney of Jarrell, Texas, should become the next Grand Island police chief.
OMAHA — The FBI, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, is issuing a…
For five years, I’ve been honored to be the principal at GICC. Grand Island has a great Catholic school. My wife has been honored to serve as …
Hornady donates to GRACE Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society
