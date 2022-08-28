 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
4-H YOUNGSTERS IN ACTION

PHOTOS: State Fair Sunday features plenty of 4-H action

  • Updated
  • 0
082922-gii-news-4H-final-drive-ml-p1.JPG

Many 4-H members from across the state participated in the swine division of the 4-H Final Drive held on Sunday afternoon at the Nebraska State Fair.
082922-gii-news-4H-final-drive-ml-p2.JPG

Carsyn Lane waits eagerly for the swine division of the 4-H Final Drive to begin on Sunday afternoon at the Nebraska State Fair.
082922-gii-news-4H-final-drive-ml-p3.JPG

4-H members from around the state gathered at the State Fair on Sunday afternoon to participate in the 4-H Final Drive, which included a variety of categories such as goat showing.
082922-gii-news-fair-mfb-p3.jpg

Boden Graham, 12, of Milligan and the Milligan 4-Hers club, walks off after his English chinchilla rabbit won Best of Breed at the rabbit show on Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair.
082922-gii-news-fair-mfb-p4.jpg

An excited Graham hands his rabbit to his grandma, Cindy Andreasen.
082922-gii-news-fair-mfb-p5.jpg

Kennedy Hall, 14, of Coleridge and the Pearl Creek 4-H club, grooms her Holland lop bunny, Phoenix, ahead of the rabbit show Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
082922-gii-news-fair-mfb-p6.jpg

Hall preps Phoenix for the show.
082922-gii-news-4H-final-drive-ml-p4.JPG

4-H member Keigan Kershner gets ready to show off his sheep at the 4-H Final Drive on Sunday afternoon at the Nebraska State Fair.
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts