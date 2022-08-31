 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
Thrills, scientific and otherwise

PHOTOS: Thrills and learning at the Nebraska State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
090122-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p1

Hunter Spanjer, 13, from Grand Island helps out during The Rubber Chicken Show at the Nebraska State Fair Tuesday evening.
090122-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p2

Fair goers second guess their decision to ride Mega Drop at the Nebraska State Fair Tuesday evening.
090122-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p4

Lori Armstrong helps a customer in the Zabuni Coffee booth inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena at the Nebraska State Fair. Zabuni is a Grand Island company.
090122-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p5

Ed Mjorge makes an order at the Zabuni Coffee booth inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena at the Nebraska State Fair. Zabuni is a Grand Island company.
090122-gii-news-nsfevents-jrs-p16

Elena Maurer a third grader at Trinity Lutheran School was part of the Absolute Science show Wednesday at the Nebraska State Fair.
090122-gii-news-nsfreadyrtogrow-jrs-p1

Audrey, 3 laughs while being part of the Ready Set Grow show while Farmer Ed fixes a magic wand at the Nebraska State Fair Wednesday.
090122-gii-news-sarahwolf-jrs-p1

Ms. Sarah Wolf, the music teacher at Dodge Elementary school tries to make a kindergarten student laugh during class on Wednesday.
090122-gii-news-sarahwolf-jrs-p2

Ms. Sarah Wolf, the music teacher at Dodge Elementary school teaches the kindergarteners the chicken dance during class on Wednesday.
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Cake commemorating Princess Diana cut outside Kensington Palace

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts