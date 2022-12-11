 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MELODY MAKERS

PHOTOS: Trinity, Heartland Lutheran schools combine for show

On Wednesday night, professional choreographer Danny Dwaine Wells II stopped by to assist the GISH varisty show choir team in preparing for their upcoming competition season. This event was made possible by the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation and the Reese Grand Award.
Tuesday night the Heartland Lutheran High School choir and Trinity Lutheran School 6-8 grade choir joined forces to sing Christmas music during the HLHS Winter Concert. Trinity students did a few songs, then the Heartland Lutheran saxophone trio, followed by the Heartland choir, a cello solo and Heartland handbell ensemble. The two schools came together at the end and sang "Christmas Fanfare."
Heartland Lutheran's saxophone trio of Tyrese Bader, Colton Zehendner and Rafe Mendyk performed during the winter concert Tuesday night.
