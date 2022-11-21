 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A NIGHT OUT

PHOTOS: Trinity Lutheran in Grand Island hosts Babysitting Night Out

112222-gii-news-tls-babysitting-jrs-p1

Avia Peterson lifts up Lucas Driewer during the Trinity Lutheran Babysitting Night Out event in Grand Island Saturday night. The night was held by the Trinity Lutheran Student Council grades sixth-through-eight so parents could have a night out. The student council, advisers and kids who were being babysat watched a movie, had pizza and played in the gym.
112222-gii-news-tls-babysitting-jrs-p2

Morgan Holliday pulls Madilynn Messersmith around in the school gym during the Trinity Lutheran Babysitting Night Out.
112222-gii-news-tls-babysitting-jrs-p3

Much fun was had by all during the Trinity Lutheran Babysitting Night Out event Saturday night.

Three of the Trinity students, Gilberto Betancourt, Patrick O’Connor and Grace Salmon, said they enjoyed visiting the barn in the cabin area. There, some of the students hoisted an old wooden yoke onto their shoulders. In pioneer days, people attached a pair of buckets to the yoke to water their gardens.
