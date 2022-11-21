PHOTOS: Trinity Lutheran in Grand Island hosts Babysitting Night Out

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Changes planned for Conestoga include a new major retailer, new housing, new hotel, new parking lots, and an upgraded AMC movie theater.
DONIPHAN — Rogene Val Olderbak, 76, of Doniphan, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Lincoln surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Documents submitted to the city by Woodsonia suggest Target is being pursued for the redevelopment of Grand Island's Conestoga Mall.
A 65-year-old Grand Island woman allegedly stole more than $470,000 from a San Diego man after establishing a relationship with him on Zoosk dating site, Google Hangouts and email.
Operating a floor covering business for 36 years is hard work.
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 6:40 p.m.
In spite of recent turnover, 22 people have applied to become the next executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.
Along Cottage Park Drive, 19 units are complete or under construction, with nine more units set to be started.
Henry ‘Hank' Price, 77
Work on Boulder Flatts started three years ago, at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new venue opened in October.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.