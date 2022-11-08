PHOTOS: Voting in Grand Island

Poll: How did you cast your ballot on Election Day?
It's Election Day! The Independent wants to know how you opted to cast your ballot today.
A roundup of election-related stories from the Independent staff.
Horse racing enthusiasts have two reasons to pull for Law Professor, one of the horses running today in the Breeders’ Cup in Lexington, Kentucky.
The historic home of Nebraska sheep rancher Robert Taylor, located at Stuhr Museum, is receiving a major renovation to serve as a campus classroom.
The website for applications launched on Oct. 10 and will be up until Nov. 23. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.
Paula Heider, 60
Both men are attempting to succeed Curt Friesen in representing an area that includes Hall, Hampton, Merrick and Nance counties.
The city clerk confirmed to The Independent that the proclamation was submitted to the city and forward to Mayor Roger Steele, who chose not to take action on it.
The band area is "terrifically small" for the amount of students GISH has in band classes and the cafeteria serves 600-plus students at a time.
The event continues through Saturday at Fonner Park. Running in the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn and Five Points Bank Arena, it began on Oct. 29.
The Dodge pickup turned in front of the Ford Taurus. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
