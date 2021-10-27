 Skip to main content
Pickleball break-ins Oct. 18 at Grand Island's Stolley Park
At two least cars were broken into on Oct. 18 while people were playing pickleball at Stolley Park.

Purses and their contents were taken, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. The thefts occurred between 10 a.m. and noon.

While officers collected evidence, Duering didn’t think police have any workable leads at this point “unless we get a fingerprint hit or something like that,” he said.

He didn’t have any more information about the break-ins.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact GIPD at 308-385-5400.

