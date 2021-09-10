Pickleball courts open at Veterans Athletic Complex

Several years ago, Nita Lechner would sit in her car looking out at the northern part of the Veterans Athletic Complex, envisioning a pickleball complex. And now it exists.
About 50 pickleball supporters gathered late Thursday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the eight-court complex.
Lechner is the founder of the Grand Island Pickleball Club, which got the project built.
The Veterans Athletic Complex, which is already busy, is about to get even busier.
The cost of the pickleball project was nearly $500,000. Of that amount, the Grand Island Pickleball Club raised $115,400. The rest of the money was provided by Grand Island Parks and Recreation with funds generated from the food and beverage tax.
At the dedication, Pickleball Club President Dale Baker said she looked out over the faces of those gathered “and I personally feel a lot of emotions at this moment. I feel happy, I feel proud. I feel relieved, especially relieved. And mostly I feel thankful. I look at the donors and the generosity. We salute you for supporting us in this vision.”
She thanked the club’s board members, past and present, for their hours of planning and fundraising.
“These courts were made possible because of a group with a vision and a lot of tenacity. Let me tell you, this group — we dug in and decided that this is what we were going to do. And here we are,” Baker said.
“We’re proud of our collaboration with the Parks Director, Todd McCoy, and the Grand Island City Council who also believed — or eventually believed — in our vision, an endeavor that has taken us on a three-year journey with the end result being these eight state-of-the-art pickleball courts,” Baker said.
The Pickleball Club has 105 members.
During the ceremony, McCoy said, “It’s really been a pleasure working with Dale and Nita and the rest of the pickleball board. I’ll say one thing — they don’t take no for an answer. This project has really been a credit to Nita and the pickleball board and Dale” and everyone else who contributed.
McCoy said that “it’s been fun for me to watch pickleball grow in Grand Island. It’s not very often you get to see a new sport develop, like pickleball has in Grand Island, and just flourish and become so strong.”
It has been “such an amazing experience” to watch the Veterans Athletic Complex develop, McCoy said. The complex features ball fields, a splash pad, a playground and soccer fields.
The pickleball courts are a “great complement” to the existing features, he said. “What an amazing family facility we have here in Grand Island. And again you can credit the pickleball board members — Nita, for not taking a no answer, and Dale taking it to the finish line. This has been a great project, so thank you.”
Organizers surprised Lechner by installing a plaque in her honor on a display of donors buried in the floor.
“If it wasn’t for Nita, we wouldn’t even be here today, guys,” Baker said.
The other three corners bear the names of major donors U-Save Pharmacy, Grand Island Tourism and the Arthur E. Klinkacek Fund, managed by the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.
Lechner, who taught physical education at Walnut Elementary School for 32 years, had the idea for the pickleball complex. Six years ago, pickleball was played in her driveway.
About four and a half years ago, she started giving pickleball lessons with Carolyn Foster of St. Paul, another former physical education teacher.
Lechner loves the location of the pickleball complex. The setting is beautiful, she said, and its visibility, with a hike and bike trail and parking lot nearby, will help the sport grow.
She expects the courts to be used by young people as well as parents and grandparents. “Because this is a family sport,” Lechner said.
Tournaments played at the complex are expected to attract people to Grand Island.
Appearing at the grand opening was professional pickleball player Rob Davidson, who lives at Santan Valley, Ariz. Davidson, who arrived in Grand Island Sunday night, has presented pickleball clinics this week.