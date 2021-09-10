Pickleball courts open at Veterans Athletic Complex

Several years ago, Nita Lechner would sit in her car looking out at the northern part of the Veterans Athletic Complex, envisioning a pickleball complex. And now it exists.

About 50 pickleball supporters gathered late Thursday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the eight-court complex.

Lechner is the founder of the Grand Island Pickleball Club, which got the project built.

The Veterans Athletic Complex, which is already busy, is about to get even busier.

The cost of the pickleball project was nearly $500,000. Of that amount, the Grand Island Pickleball Club raised $115,400. The rest of the money was provided by Grand Island Parks and Recreation with funds generated from the food and beverage tax.

At the dedication, Pickleball Club President Dale Baker said she looked out over the faces of those gathered “and I personally feel a lot of emotions at this moment. I feel happy, I feel proud. I feel relieved, especially relieved. And mostly I feel thankful. I look at the donors and the generosity. We salute you for supporting us in this vision.”

She thanked the club’s board members, past and present, for their hours of planning and fundraising.