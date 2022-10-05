 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pickleball tournament Saturday, Sunday in Grand Island

pickleball

Shirley Wahlgren (right) cuts in front of teammate Cheri Schmidt to make a shot before opening ceremonies for six new pickleball courts in 2020 at Stolley Park in Grand Island. Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. The sport, which can be played by two or four people, is rapidly growing in popularity across the country and here in Grand Island. 

 INDEPENDENT FILE

The Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions will host its first-ever pickleball tournament, the “Addiction Paddle Battle,” set for Saturday and Sunday.

Competition for men’s and women’s divisions is scheduled for Saturday at the Veterans Sports Complex on North Broadwell Avenue. Mixed competition will follow on Sunday.

A special Saturday event will be a celebrity match featuring community heroes at 1 p.m.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded.

All funds raised will help further the CNCAA’s mission: Offering hope and changing lives by fostering healthy lifestyles — preventing addiction, sharing resources and supporting recovery.

For more information, contact the CNCAA, 3204 College St., at 308-385-5520 or check online at www.cncaa.net

