Pickup involved in rollover empty when police arrive

The driver of a pickup abandoned his vehicle after an early Monday rollover that left the pickup on its top.

The one-vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of Highways 281 and 30. Grand Island Police arrived at the scene at about 1:40 a.m.

The pickup was unoccupied when police arrived.

Later Monday, police still were looking for the driver.

“They did see some video evidence that indicated he was uninjured and left on his own volition,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

Police stopped at a couple of residences in the area but were unable to locate the driver. Police think they know who was driving, based on the vehicle’s records.

The pickup wound up just off of Highway 281, Duering said.

Railroad traffic was suspended for almost an hour following the accident.