Picnic, fishing tournament for veterans set for Saturday

For the second year in a row, the Business Coalition for Veterans will have a veterans’ picnic and fishing tournament Saturday in Wood River.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11572 S. 150th Road.

“Veterans, want to get away from the fireworks?” reads the flier. “Bring a side dish and chair for a peaceful get-together.”

Burgers, smoked sausage and bottled water will be provided. People are asked not to bring alcohol.

The picnic is named after World War II Navy veteran Mervin Gustafson, the father-in-law of Chef Anthony Brando, founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans. The Grand Island resident died in 2015 at the age of 88.

The 74-acre property, owned by Navy veteran Lee Meents, is adjacent to the Cheyenne State Recreation Area.

In presenting the picnic, the Business Coalition for Veterans is partnering with Anglers Unlimited, a local nonprofit that teaches people of all ages about fishing.

The fishing tournament runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Gear will be provided for veterans to fish in the tournament free of charge.