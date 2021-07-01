 Skip to main content
Picnic, fishing tournament for veterans set for Saturday
Picnic, fishing tournament for veterans set for Saturday

For the second year in a row, the Business Coalition for Veterans will have a veterans’ picnic and fishing tournament Saturday in Wood River.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11572 S. 150th Road.

“Veterans, want to get away from the fireworks?” reads the flier. “Bring a side dish and chair for a peaceful get-together.”

Burgers, smoked sausage and bottled water will be provided. People are asked not to bring alcohol.

The picnic is named after World War II Navy veteran Mervin Gustafson, the father-in-law of Chef Anthony Brando, founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans. The Grand Island resident died in 2015 at the age of 88.

The 74-acre property, owned by Navy veteran Lee Meents, is adjacent to the Cheyenne State Recreation Area.

In presenting the picnic, the Business Coalition for Veterans is partnering with Anglers Unlimited, a local nonprofit that teaches people of all ages about fishing.

The fishing tournament runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Gear will be provided for veterans to fish in the tournament free of charge.

To get to the location from I-80, take Wood River Exit 300, take Highway 11 north to Burmood Road west to 150th Road. Turn left, go straight and turn right at the American flag rock.

If you’re coming on Highway 30, take Highway 11 south to Burmood Road west to 150th Road, turn left, go straight and turn right at the American flag rock.

