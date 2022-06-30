 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Grand Island Independent is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive
top story

Picnic for veterans Saturday in Alda

  • 0
Happy family spending a spring day on picnic

For the third year in a row, the Business Coalition for Veterans will provide a quiet retreat for veterans Saturday in Alda.

The Mervin Gustafson Fourth of July Weekend Veteran Picnic will be held at the Business Coalition for Veterans’ Botanical Garden at 601 Saturn St. in Alda.

The picnic and open house runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Burgers, hot dogs, chips, salad, watermelon and beverages will be served.

“The pool will be filled, so bring your towel if you plan to go in,” says a flier.

Attendees are asked to not bring alcohol or fireworks.

The picnic is named after World War II Navy veteran Mervin Gustafson, the father-in-law of Chef Anthony Brando, founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans. The Grand Island resident died in 2015 at the age of 88.

The location for Saturday’s picnic is Brando’s home.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden not expected to make bold moves on abortion rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts