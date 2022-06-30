Picnic for veterans Saturday in Alda

For the third year in a row, the Business Coalition for Veterans will provide a quiet retreat for veterans Saturday in Alda.

The Mervin Gustafson Fourth of July Weekend Veteran Picnic will be held at the Business Coalition for Veterans’ Botanical Garden at 601 Saturn St. in Alda.

The picnic and open house runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Burgers, hot dogs, chips, salad, watermelon and beverages will be served.

“The pool will be filled, so bring your towel if you plan to go in,” says a flier.

Attendees are asked to not bring alcohol or fireworks.

The picnic is named after World War II Navy veteran Mervin Gustafson, the father-in-law of Chef Anthony Brando, founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans. The Grand Island resident died in 2015 at the age of 88.

The location for Saturday’s picnic is Brando’s home.