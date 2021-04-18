Picture perfect in Railside: Energetic Rebecca Baumann ready to tackle any assignment

Except for officiating, Rebecca Baumann could handle just about any aspect of a wedding.
At two weddings later this year, Baumann will make the cake and photograph the nuptials.
She’s provided flowers for weddings in the past. Baumann, 26, used to work at her parents’ business, Floret Flowers.
She operates Baumann’s Bakery out of her basement, making cakes and pastries. For seven years, she worked at Riverside Golf Course, where she made desserts and salads and did other jobs.
In addition, she’s done setups for weddings and knows how to throw a party. She went to school for event planning.
She doesn’t mind performing several jobs at a wedding. She likes to “bundle,” as she calls it.
“If I can save the bride money, I like to do that,” she said.
Baumann and her husband, Jesse, have opened a business, J&B Photography, in the old Sears building downtown, above Arts & Drafts.
Their photography business is not limited to weddings. She’ll happily take pictures of babies, birthdays and parties. She’ll shoot engagement photos and senior portraits, and do business and advertising work.
“Basically, we do it all,” she said.
If she hasn’t done it before, she likes to be creative, and will give it a whirl.
Baumann is one busy woman.
She and Jesse have two kids, who are 5 and younger.
In June, she will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Independence University.
“I am a go-getter. I don’t sit around and wait for things to happen for me. I make them happen. I have to be doing something at all times,” she said.
Jesse helps her photograph events.“He likes to think of himself as a partner. I call him an employee,” she joked.
Jesse works full-time at Insulation Systems.
Their two kids are Oren, 5, and Jurnee, 2.
How did Baumann get into photography?
While working toward her degree in graphic design, a professor told her to spend time with Photoshop.
Jesse already had a camera. They started taking pictures of the moon and advanced to nature photos.
She fell in love with photography, and bought a camera of her own.
She loves to shop at thrift stores, where she buys props for her photos. That keeps the costs down for her and her customers.
While she likes to make things affordable, she still does high-quality work, she said.
The energetic Baumann is also not afraid of work. She assembled PVC pipes to hold fabric for her backdrops.
Baumann is buying some equipment, including a printer, from Grand Island photographer Hal Maggiore, who is closing his shop.
She’s shot four wedding so far “and I’ve got a lot coming up,” said Baumann, who graduated from Northwest High School in 2012.
A lot of people know her from the flower shop and Riverside Golf Club. Now they’re coming to her for baking and pictures.
Not only does Baumann have the expertise, but she doesn’t like to say no. If someone asks her to provide silk flowers for a bouquet, she’ll do it. She likes to accommodate everyone.
Her studio, she notes, has rooftop access, if people want to be photographed with downtown Grand Island behind them.
Baumann also photographs “cake smashings.”
For those events, she makes a cake and presents it to a toddler on his first birthday. She then takes pictures of the mess that results.
Those occasions are not limited to 1-year-olds. “I’ve done cake smashing for a 30-year-old’s birthday,” she said.
What really drives Baumann is women’s empowerment.
Part of her studio is used for boudoir photography.
In high school, “People are mean; girls are mean,” she says. Baumann wasn’t always the smallest or most popular student, she says.
The boudoir photos help a woman’s confidence, she said. In addition, she’s a good listener.
At one session, Baumann and a woman sat down on the floor, having an emotional talk.
Another customer told her, “You’ve helped me more than my therapist has in the last 12 years.”
That work is rewarding, Baumann said.
Some women tell her they had the photos taken for their husbands, but they wound up helping them more, giving their self-image a boost.