Picture perfect in Railside: Energetic Rebecca Baumann ready to tackle any assignment

While she likes to make things affordable, she still does high-quality work, she said.

The energetic Baumann is also not afraid of work. She assembled PVC pipes to hold fabric for her backdrops.

Baumann is buying some equipment, including a printer, from Grand Island photographer Hal Maggiore, who is closing his shop.

She’s shot four wedding so far “and I’ve got a lot coming up,” said Baumann, who graduated from Northwest High School in 2012.

A lot of people know her from the flower shop and Riverside Golf Club. Now they’re coming to her for baking and pictures.

Not only does Baumann have the expertise, but she doesn’t like to say no. If someone asks her to provide silk flowers for a bouquet, she’ll do it. She likes to accommodate everyone.

Her studio, she notes, has rooftop access, if people want to be photographed with downtown Grand Island behind them.

Baumann also photographs “cake smashings.”

For those events, she makes a cake and presents it to a toddler on his first birthday. She then takes pictures of the mess that results.