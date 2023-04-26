The Grand Island Tree Board will demonstrate how to plant a tree and award a winning tree from the Hall County Champion Tree Program in honor of Arbor Day.

The event is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Pier Park, 500 S. Oak St.. Dodge Elementary Character Council students will be attending the event and participating in the tree planting demonstration.

The event is open to the public.

The tree board’s mission statement is “To preserve, educate, and enhance, the quality of life in the City of Grand Island by wisely managing our community urban forest.” It’s slogan is “G.I. Luv Trees.”

For more information on the Hall County Champion Tree Program and the Grand Island Tree Board, visit: https://www.giparks.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks-division/tree-board, or contact Barry Burrows, board president, at 308-385-5426.