Pig pandemonium: Cedar Hollow tradition brings the noise

If your ears weren’t ringing Friday afternoon, it’s likely you weren’t at Cedar Hollow watching the school’s annual, much-anticipated pig race.
With plenty of creative fanfare and flair, each group paraded their mechanical pig dressed in coordinating colors and raising signs of support, some bearing the class entry’s name and words of encouragement fit for human competitors, let alone mechanical pigs.
The crowd of students at the Northwest District elementary school cheered and screamed as plush pork participants waddled, shimmied and shook their bacon from teacher to student to see which mechanical pig could make it to the finish line.
Competitions between grade levels kindergarten to second grade, third grade to fifth grade, and sixth grade to eighth grade were first on the docket, with the winners of each division moving on to the finals. The student presenting the class’ racing pig was the student raising the most money within their class.
In the youngest division, the winner was second-grade teacher Loretta Stelk’s class racing “Storm.” Storm’s handler was second-grader Braelyn New.
The third through fifth grade division’s winner was “Shrek” who was accompanied by fifth grader Aydon Lane. Lane represented fifth-grade teacher Becky Barber’s class.
The junior high winner was “Pee Weeeeee!” which was raced by eighth-grader Max Meers from vocal music teacher Alicia Glaser’s class.
The winners then represent their class in a final race with the addition of Principal Scott Mazour’s own entry. A pizza party rewards the winning pig. The 2021 Cedar Hollow pig race schoolwide champion was Pee Weeeeee!
All of the fun and fanfare of the race had a purpose besides enthusiastic competition: it recognized the Cedar Hollow students’ fundraising efforts. Second-grader Braelyn New was the top winner this year. Special prizes were given to students who hit goals or were best-in-class fundraisers.
Mazour said the pig races predate his tenure, but he believes his students broke the fundraising record this year with a whopping $16,000.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.