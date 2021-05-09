Pig pandemonium: Cedar Hollow tradition brings the noise

If your ears weren’t ringing Friday afternoon, it’s likely you weren’t at Cedar Hollow watching the school’s annual, much-anticipated pig race.

With plenty of creative fanfare and flair, each group paraded their mechanical pig dressed in coordinating colors and raising signs of support, some bearing the class entry’s name and words of encouragement fit for human competitors, let alone mechanical pigs.

The crowd of students at the Northwest District elementary school cheered and screamed as plush pork participants waddled, shimmied and shook their bacon from teacher to student to see which mechanical pig could make it to the finish line.

Competitions between grade levels kindergarten to second grade, third grade to fifth grade, and sixth grade to eighth grade were first on the docket, with the winners of each division moving on to the finals. The student presenting the class’ racing pig was the student raising the most money within their class.

In the youngest division, the winner was second-grade teacher Loretta Stelk’s class racing “Storm.” Storm’s handler was second-grader Braelyn New.