The Nebraska State Fair officially kicked off Friday morning during opening ceremonies on the Earl May Fair Square stage. The ceremony featured several speakers sharing their excitement for this year’s fair before cutting the ribbon.

Gov. Jim Pillen was the first speaker, stating the State Fair was an incredible celebration of all Nebraskans and the agriculture work done. Pillen said he believes Nebraskans are about faith, family and hard work.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be able to celebrate,” Pillen said. “To celebrate Nebraska, celebrate agriculture, celebrate who we are.”

Pillen also said the State Fair is a good opportunity for children to learn and develop their skills in agriculture. Pillen said he thinks the fair is a great way for kids to see all the agriculture careers they can have.

“Because the next Silicon Valley of the future is right here,” Pillen said. “Right here in Nebraska.”

The next speaker was Nebraska State Fair Board President Dawn Caldwell, giving recognition to other members of the board. Caldwell also recognized other important folks in attendance, such as State Sen. Loren Lippincott, Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton and former Secretary of State Allen Beermann.

Caldwell also honored three individuals who have helped with the State Fair for many years. One of those was Judy Harbor, who has been a superintendent of the education department for 16 years and was the leading motivator for Nebraska’s wins at the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions competitions.

“Judy has fostered the partnership with Nebraskaland Foundation and she created the very special recognition for state fair youth at the state capital’s annual Statehood Day celebration” Caldwell said. “I think that is so cool.”

Final speakers were Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation Chairman Terry Galloway and Executive Director Lindsey Koepke. They spoke about how their foundation has given $1.75 million to the State Fair since relocating to Nebraska, and they plan on raising more than$100,000 with their fair event.

A ribbon made of badges was cut after all the speeches, officially starting the fair.

“We are on track to have what I hope is the best fair in my five years on the Nebraska State Fair Board,” Caldwell said. “And I hope it continues to get better and better every year.”