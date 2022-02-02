Pillen touts Nebraska Farm Bureau endorsement at Grand Island stop

Pillen said Nebraska feeds the world in a way that is the envy of other states. That’s why the state’s next generation is so important, he said.

“We need to make sure all of our kids know how important they are, that we keep them here, and we get them all trained,” he said. “Our future for our communities is to grow because we are the best in the world.”

Growth means being competitive, Pillen said.

“Gov. Ricketts started ‘Best Business Practices’ but we all together have to make a difference,” he said. “We need to do a better job locally holding our school boards and county governments more accountable, because we have to help them understand the difference between spending and investing.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He added, “I believe we spend too much. We have to be more frugal with our dollars.”

Defending agriculture, specifically from “extremist animal liberation groups,” is crucial, Pillen said.

“We need a government that’s going to stand up and say, ‘We feed the world and save the planet,’” he said.

Nebraska is also a “major global exporter,” Pillen said.