Pillen touts Nebraska Farm Bureau endorsement at Grand Island stop

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen stopped at Grand Island’s Trego-Dugan Aviation Wednesday as part of a six-stop campaign tour.
Pillen was joined by Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue and Vice President Sherry Vinton.
Nebraska Farm Bureau endorsed Pillen on Tuesday.
“It was an easy announcement for us,” McHargue said. “There’s a lot of people running in this race, so for us to get involved early is a bit of a risk, but at the end of the day our members have spoken. I think it’s a great vote.”
Speaking to a group of supporters, whom he calls his “Pillen Black Shirts,” Pillen called the endorsement “overwhelming.”
“It’s close to my heart because grassroots is what it’s about in Nebraska, earning people’s vote and trust one handshake after another, and that’s what the Nebraska Farm Bureau is,” he said.
Outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts endorsed Pillen in January.
A swine farmer from Platte County, Pillen has been the owner of both Pillen Family farms since 1993 and DNA Genetics since 2003.
“When you eat five pieces of bacon tomorrow we have genetic influence on over two of those five,” he said.
Pillen said Nebraska feeds the world in a way that is the envy of other states. That’s why the state’s next generation is so important, he said.
“We need to make sure all of our kids know how important they are, that we keep them here, and we get them all trained,” he said. “Our future for our communities is to grow because we are the best in the world.”
Growth means being competitive, Pillen said.
“Gov. Ricketts started ‘Best Business Practices’ but we all together have to make a difference,” he said. “We need to do a better job locally holding our school boards and county governments more accountable, because we have to help them understand the difference between spending and investing.”
He added, “I believe we spend too much. We have to be more frugal with our dollars.”
Defending agriculture, specifically from “extremist animal liberation groups,” is crucial, Pillen said.
“We need a government that’s going to stand up and say, ‘We feed the world and save the planet,’” he said.
Nebraska is also a “major global exporter,” Pillen said.
“We need to have the next governor be able to sell our products around the world,” he said.
He added, “As your governor, I’m going to brag and brag and I’m going to sell and sell.”
Values are important to Pillen, who said, “Our values are under attack.”
“(My wife) Suzanne and I have been raising children for 40 years. We know what it takes to protect our kids’ adolescent minds from crazy ideologies and sex education standards that somebody’s trying to impose,” he said.
In June, Gov. Ricketts spoke against new sex education standards being proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education, which many Nebraska communities opposed.
The proposed changes since have been halted.
Pillen said he is “about faith, family and pro-life” and identified himself as “a First Amendment guy, property rights, gun rights” and “law and order.”
“I don’t have a political bone in my body. It doesn’t matter to me where the wind blows. I think it’s important that the next governor has the courage to stand up and help grow Nebraska and defend Nebraska, and work hard so it’s a great place for future generations,” he said.
Asked if there is any tension with fellow candidate Charles Herbster, who was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump in October, Pillen said, “I’m not into drama.”
“Jim Pillen is focused on Jim Pillen, and Jim Pillen is focused on Nebraska,” he said. “From day one our strategy has been to be out shaking hands, meeting Nebraskans eyeball-to-eyeball. I’m 100% focused on what I can do. I’m not into the stuff people want to talk about.”