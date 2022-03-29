 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Pills being sold in Grand Island as Percocet; one overdose results in death

  • 0
opioid pill overdose

According to the Grand Island Police Department, the pills relating to the overdose incidents appear to be black market pills being sold as Percocet.

The Grand Island Police Department responded to three opioid pill overdose incidents over the weekend.

“The incidents included the death investigation of a 40-year-old homeless male, the overdose of a 20-year-old male who was transported to the emergency room and the overdose of a 17-year-old female who was found unresponsive, but is currently recovering following resuscitation efforts,” says a Monday news release from GIPD.

Information from one of the overdose investigations involving minors led to a search warrant being served at an apartment at 319 S. Walnut St., and the arrest of Mohamed Ahmed, a 19-year-old Grand Island man.

The charges against Ahmed stem from cocaine, marijuana, narcotics pills, multiple firearms and cash being located at the residence during the execution of the search warrant “and Ahmed’s attempts to destroy evidence at that time,” says the release.

Mohamed Ahmed,

Mohamed Ahmed

“The pills relating to the overdose incidents appear to be black market pills being sold as Percocet, although their actual contents remain under investigation,” the release says. “This does not apply to lawfully prescribed and/or legally obtained pills; however the black market pills should be considered extremely dangerous, and should not be ingested under any circumstance.”

People are also reading…

The investigations are continuing.

Ahmed was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of moneys related to a drug transaction, a drug dealer tax stamp violation, possession of a firearm during drug distribution, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and tampering with evidence.

All of those charges are felonies.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These amazing flying snakes can fly through the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts