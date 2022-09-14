Pinnacle Sports Complex seeking Hall County as project partner

Efforts are still underway to bring Pinnacle Sports Complex to Grand Island's Highway 281.

A local governmental partner is needed, though, and project leaders hope Hall County will be that partner.

The $35 million project, also called Tri-Cities Sports Complex, is still raising funds and planning, said Johnny Dorn, with Omaha-based real estate firm Cresa, at Tuesday's Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting.

He was joined by Jeff Weak, Omaha youth sports consultant, who is assisting the project.

The facility, in its first phase, will boast 12 full-size basketball/volleyball courts, as well as pitching tunnels and batting cages. The second phase will include a multi-sport fieldhouse, aquatics center and fitness and therapy training center.

A sports complex in Grand Island is needed, said Dorn.

"There are about three individuals on our board who are actively or have previously spent a handful of money over numerous years taking their kids multiple times throughout the week to Lincoln or Omaha to provide them with higher-end athletic coaching," he said.

Those same families also leave Grand Island and Central Nebraska for larger metropolitan areas for their kids to compete in higher athletic events, said Dorn.

The facility could host such regional tournaments, which would benefit the region.

"This is a regional draw, first and foremost, to create economic development, to bring people into the community of Grand Island who otherwise have no reason to consider Grand Island for a weekend," he said. "That's heads in beds and people going to restaurants and spending their money here."

It would also benefit efforts to expand the city southward to the Interstate-80 corridor.

"Growing up in Grand Island, and now being in commercial real estate, I never understood why Grand Island has never grown toward the interstate," he said. "It bugs me that we have three exits and Grand Island is still invisible to all of those, all that potential money, off of I-80."

He added, "We have draws, but I think we can pull those people off I-80 even more so."

The project has raised nearly 90% of its $10 million local match needed to qualify for funds via Nebraska's Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.

This includes donations, sponsorships and in-kind services, said Dorn. The project is also pursuing LB39 benefits.

The sales tax turnback creates a 600 yard district around the property line of a sports complex, including parking lots.

"We can collect 70% of the new sales tax generated in that district," said Weak. "For instance, the travel center is within that district."

LB39 required the project to partner with a political subdivision, said Weak.

"We're in Hall County, not the city of Grand Island," he said. "We're coming to you potentially as our partner for the revenue bonds we would generate or apply for as part of this project. We're starting that process now because we feel we're far enough down with feasibility and the sustainability of the project."

Commissioner Ron Peterson voiced appreciation for the project.

"Having raised four kids who were active in sports, I can't tell you how many times I went to Lincoln and Omaha," he said. "I even watched Johnny play baseball and basketball with one of my sons. Over the years, we did a lot of traveling all over the country. We spent a lot of money on that."

No action on the project was taken at Tuesday's meeting.