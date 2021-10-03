Plan to celebrate National Family History Month at the library

And now, through continued efforts of local groups such as the library, Hall County Historical Society, Prairie Pioneer, the Lue R. Spencer Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, Cairo Roots Museum, and libraries and groups in Wood River and Doniphan, the newspapers are available to view on the Hall County Community Archive site, free of charge for anyone who wishes to do so from the Library’s database page.

As mentioned, we have partnered with the Lue R. Spencer D.A.R. chapter and house its extensive collection of genealogical materials that cover a wide range of topics from church records and family histories to general genealogy reference and serial publications, as well as collections of materials from all across the various regions of the United States.

The library also offers online access to a variety of genealogy and history-related databases. One of the most popular databases is Ancestry Library Edition. The library version of the popular Ancestry.com databases offers access to billions of records including vital records, censuses, immigration and passenger manifests, family trees, yearbooks, city directories and more.