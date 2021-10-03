Plan to celebrate National Family History Month at the library

Can you believe it is already October? The year seems to be flying by.
That being said, with the weather starting to cool off and the days getting shorter, October is a great month to use the library. It is a great resource for family historians and genealogists alike. In 2001, Congress declared October “National Family History Month,” so what could be a better time to stop by the library and see what we have to offer to help you climb your family tree?
See what we have to offer in our print and physical collections in the Roberta Lawrey Heritage Room. Heritage Room collections contain the library’s Nebraska and local history materials. These collections contain materials all about the local area and Nebraska including county histories, and other interesting items all about our great state and region.
We also house some genealogical collections including our own genealogical reference collection, the Ella Sprague Genealogical Collection, a donated collection of formerly private materials such as reference materials and vital records collections, particularly focused on the New England region, as well as a collection from the local Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society.
We also house many of the newspapers on microfilm including all iterations of The Grand Island Independent from the 1880s to present, other Grand Island and Hall County newspapers, and other local papers such as ones from Ravenna and Howard County.
And now, through continued efforts of local groups such as the library, Hall County Historical Society, Prairie Pioneer, the Lue R. Spencer Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, Cairo Roots Museum, and libraries and groups in Wood River and Doniphan, the newspapers are available to view on the Hall County Community Archive site, free of charge for anyone who wishes to do so from the Library’s database page.
As mentioned, we have partnered with the Lue R. Spencer D.A.R. chapter and house its extensive collection of genealogical materials that cover a wide range of topics from church records and family histories to general genealogy reference and serial publications, as well as collections of materials from all across the various regions of the United States.
The library also offers online access to a variety of genealogy and history-related databases. One of the most popular databases is Ancestry Library Edition. The library version of the popular Ancestry.com databases offers access to billions of records including vital records, censuses, immigration and passenger manifests, family trees, yearbooks, city directories and more.
Newer to the library is our affiliate partnership with FamilySearch. As an affiliate partner of Family Search, Grand Island Public Library is able to offer access to sets of records — many of which are unindexed and not computer searchable, from all over the world including civil and church records from Europe, probate and land records from the United States and much more. Due to publisher, record rights owners, and licensing restrictions beyond the control of the library, access to Ancestry Library Edition and FamilySearch Affiliate Content are restricted to access inside the library building only.
Newsbank is also a popular database for historical research, offering access to text-only versions of newspapers from Nebraska and the United States.
Coming up next weekend and the weekend after, we have our second Heritage Hour and second Bygone Book Club meetings. Bygone Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, to discuss “Law and Order in Buffalo Bill’s Country,” by Mark Ellis, led by Philip Martin. Heritage Hour is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, where you can learn all about using FamilySearch.
As always, check our website — www.gilibrary.org — or check our Facebook and Instagram pages. Happy hunting in your family tree!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org