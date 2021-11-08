 Skip to main content
Planned closure on I-80 Monday night between Giltner, Aurora
Interstate 80 will be closed tonight (Monday, Nov. 8) for a short time near the Giltner and Aurora interchanges to allow for power lines to be run across the interstate.

The eastbound lanes at mile marker 324 near the Giltner exit will be closed at 10 p.m.

Traffic will be diverted north onto State Spur 41B to Highway 34 where it will continue east to Aurora and then sent back south to I-80 so that it can continue eastbound. The closure is expected to last no longer than 20 minutes.

Following that closure, about 10:30 p.m., the westbound lanes of I-80 will be shut down at the Aurora interchange at mile marker 332. Traffic will be diverted north once again on Highway 14 through Aurora to Highway 34 to continue westbound and then back to south at State Spur 41B to I-80 were it can continue westbound. 

That closure also is expected to last no longer than 20 minutes.

