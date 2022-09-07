Planning for Grand Island Mormon Island Trail expansion underway

Grand Island’s Mormon Island Trail on Locust Street is getting an expansion.

The trail currently runs along on the east side of South Locust Street, south of Highway 34, where it crosses Locust onto the Riverway Trail.

An ad hoc committee has been meeting to discuss the long-planned expansion of the trail further south and west to the Mormon Island recreational area.

“Over the years there’s been a variety of different committees. This one was formed several years ago, maybe even pre-COVID,” said Grand Island Tourism Executive Director Brad Mellema. “We’ve met now a couple of times in recent months to pull together the idea of a trail that would connect Grand Island’s existing trail system down South Locust to the state recreation area.”

The group of roughly 10 members includes City of Grand Island, Hall County, Nebraska Games & Parks Commission officials, along with interested community parties.

“The key is to get everyone thinking about the same thing and of course finding funding for it,” said Mellema.

Grant opportunities will be pursued, including those through Nebraska Department of Roads, Natural Resources Department, Game & Parks Commission, among others.

“In order to get those done you need to have a plan, and you need to have cooperating entities so you have a place to put the desired trail,” said Mellema. “We’re in the early processes of getting those permissions, those easements solidified and making sure everybody has a desire to see the same end.”

Grand Island Parks & Recreation Director Todd McCoy said he is excited that talks are underway for the trail’s expansion.

“It would be a great extension of our trail system,” McCoy told The Independent. “It would be a very recreational trail, so I think people would really enjoy it for getting out and for just going to the Platte River and seeing the water fowl and the migration.”

Details for the project are not yet known, such as its cost or how it will cross over Locust to go west to the recreation area.

Infrastructure is in place for the project, though, including the right-of-way on the city-owned land along Locust, and pathway modifications to bridges.

“The right-of-way along the corridor was thought of when they made it four-lane probably 15 years ago,” said Mellema. “You can even see on the bridge abutments there are caissons to accommodate the hike/bike path. So, one of the more expensive things is already done.”

The Mormon Island Trail expansion has long been a part of the city’s plans.

A city trails brochure from 2012 shows the outline of Mormon Island Trail as being planned for “future construction.”

“The idea came way back when the new exit was put on Interstate 80 that connected South Locust to Grand Island and the interstate,” said McCoy. “The thought came up then to include a trail along there.”

Interest in the project renewed amid the COVID pandemic, as more funding sources have since become available, said Mellema.

“When COVID hit we shut things down and just didn’t get after projects like this,” he said.

Mormon Island is one of Nebraska’s most popular state camping and recreation areas, noted Mellema, and is at the center of almost 100,000 people.

“Connecting it to our community in that physical way helps grow Grand Island towards the interstate,” he said. “Hiking and biking is one of the most popular activities to make an area look attractive not only to tourists but people who live here, as well.”

McCoy also said a new trail would benefit the community’s health and improve Grand Island’s quality-of-life.

“Honestly, I think when people look at new communities to move to, they look for trails and those types of recreational opportunities,” he said.

The expanded trail will be a “wonderful addition to the community,” said Mellema.

“I’ve always viewed Mormon Island and that land between Highway 281 and South Locust to be a welcome mat for our community,” he said. “You drive by on the interstate and see the lakes, people fishing and hiking, and those are positive things people want to do.”

He added, “To be able to connect that trail from the existing system to that, we believe would help to grow the interest in outdoor activities.”