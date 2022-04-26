Planting progress proceeding despite weather problems

Nebraska farmers have planted 10% of their corn as of April 24 according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The report said corn planting was ahead of last year’s 5% and near the five-year average of 11%. Soybean planting was at 3%. That is equal to both last year and the five-year average.

Nebraska farmers planted 9.7 million acres of corn. That is down 2% from last year. State soybean farmers planted 5.7 million acre. That is up 2% from 2021.

The planting progress comes despite ongoing drought conditions and recent windy conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor has more than 22% of Nebraska classified as being in extreme drought. That includes parts of Hall, Buffalo and Merrick County. All Sherman, Howard, Greeley, Boone and Valley Counties reported extreme drought conditions.

As of Monday, Grand Island recorded 1.72 inches of precipitation this year. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. The last four months of 2021 saw only 4.27 inches of precipitation. That’s 5.99 inches of precipitation in the last eight months.

That has lead to dry soil conditions for both crop fields and pastures. The USDA reported topsoil moisture in Nebraska rated 45%, very short; 37%, short; and 18% adequate. Subsoil moisture conditions rated 40%, very short; 44%, short; and 16%, adequate. More than 60% state’s corn and soybean 15.4 million acres receive irrigation.

There are more than 22 million acres of pasture and rangeland that are also dry. Dry conditions have caused many Red Flag wildfires this year. Currently, wild fires have burned more than 40,000 acres in southwest Nebraska. Some communities asked residents to evacuate their homes due the threat of wildfires.

The Hastings weather service reported strong winds of 70 mph, four miles east of Pauline. At the Ord airport, reached a high of 62 mph. In the Doniphan area, winds speeds of 66 mph.

Those strong winds have caused blowing dirt conditions. On Saturday, poor visibility caused by blowing dust. That led to a chain reaction accident north of Grand Island involving 15 vehicles. At the Grand Island airport, there were wind speeds of 60 mph.

The USDA also said state winter wheat condition rated 14% very poor; 18% poor; 44% fair; 21% good; and 3%, excellent.

Oats planted was 79%, behind 84% last year, but ahead of 66% five-year average. Emerged was 32%, behind 39% last year, but near 28% average.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures in the mid-70s and lower 80s. It will be breezy. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There are chances of showers and thunderstorm through the weekend.

