Platoon of good folks step up for the Rempels and harvest corn Friday after suspicious fires

“That’s middle America for you,” said Peters. “When somebody’s in need …,” he said, voice trailing off.

“This is emotional for me,” he admitted.

Two other key organizers were Lance Peters and Mike Hiebner.

The entire crop was trucked from fields at scattered locations to the Flint Hills ethanol plant near Fairmont.

Speaking to volunteers, well-wishers and media just after sunrise, Rempel expressed deep appreciation for the miracle he and wife Abbie were about to receive.

The young farm family includes a son, a daughter and a baby girl on the way in 14 weeks.

“This is a lot bigger than me,” he told the group, adding, “You are all my people now. I don’t know why we’re here today,” he said, referring to the inexplicable, cowardly act, “but thank God we are. This is not about me, this is about you guys. I’m not worthy, but I am honored,” he said.

Rempel then promised, “We will do our best to keep it together today.”

After a prayer asking for safety for one and all, the fleet fired up its motors and set to the business at hand on a cold day in central Nebraska.