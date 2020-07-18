Platte Generating Station will shut down briefly in October to allow for repairs, maintenance and some upgrades.
Efforts this year will focus on two major projects: overhauling a turbine valve and cleaning the precipitator.
“Every five years we shut down the plant and we do a complete inspection of our turbine generator,” Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said. “We take it apart and inspect each part, and see if we’ll fix it or replace it.”
Ten major valves control the steam going into the turbines, Luchsinger said.
“What we’ve found is those valves aren’t able to go the five-year interval normally,” he said. “After about two or three years, after a major inspection, we do what we call a valve inspection and we shut down the unit.”
For about three to four weeks, the unit is shut down and the valves are taken apart and fixed as needed, Luchsinger said.
“These valves, the steam runs almost 2,000 pounds per square inch and about 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit,” he said. “They’re very severe conditions for service.”
Previously, a specialty contractor had charged about $220,000 for the service.
“That’s not a big cost, as far as a power plant, but it is substantial,” Luchsinger said.
The station’s precipitator, a pollution-control device, also will receive maintenance.
“It’s very large. It’s got electrically charged plates and wires, and the gas exiting the boiler goes through the precipitator and goes by these charged surfaces,” Luchsinger said. “They collect the fly ash coming out of the boiler stream.”
Fly ash is the soot collected from coal burning power plants.
Twice a year, the plant will be shut down for one or two weeks for maintenance, during the spring and in the winter, when demand is lowest, Luchsinger said.
During the brief shutdown, a contractor is hired to clean the precipitator.
Different methods are used, such as sandblasting, Luchsinger said, but that can cause added wear on the equipment.
“The last time or two we’ve used explosives for cleaning,” he said, “where they’ll string primer cord through it and blast everything off.”
Cleaning the precipitator will cost roughly $180,000.
The control system also will be upgraded at a cost of about $250,000. It’s been about 25 years since the last time it was done, Luchsinger said
“We’ll upgrade that to a computer-controlled system,” he said.
Routine maintenance also will be performed during the shutdown. The improvements will benefit operations, Luchsinger said.
“We wouldn’t be able to sustain our operations if we didn’t do this,” he said.
Despite a six-week heat wave, there has not been a greater demand for services this year.
The demand that was down when businesses were closed due to the pandemic has increased as some businesses have reopened.
“It’s been a lot more normal,” Luchsinger said. “Last year we had a cool, wet summer, and we didn’t have the best year financially because the loads were down. This year they’re better. We have at least average, probably above-average, demand for electric service and water.”
