Platte Generating Station to be retired within 10 years, replaced with natural gas, solar

Grand Island’s Platte Generating Station could be retired within eight to 10 years.

City Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger told Grand Island City Council on April 12 that the coal-burning plant eventually will be phased out.

“We’ve got several things going on. We’ve got transmission contracts that expire then, and we have a labor force that, if you look at the age, we’re probably going to have a lot of attrition at that time due to retirements,” he said.

Operations at the plant also have decreased.

“We used to operate Platte 11 months out of the year and shut it down for maintenance, then run it full-bore. Lately, we’ve been running that maybe eight to nine months out of the year,” said Luchsinger. “So, three to four months we’re sitting there idle.”

The department is looking at lower cost options to replace the generation needed.

“We don’t need to replace the whole capacity we have out there, just about 60% of that,” said Luchsinger.

Being considered are low-cost natural gas engine units that can come on “in a matter of minutes” and “respond to load as we need to and then shut off” and require “a pretty small staff.”

Solar also is being looked at as a replacement for Platte Generating Station.

“Solar prices are continuing to go down, and really when you need the power is in the middle of summer, during the middle of day, and that’s when solar does its best,” he said. “It really helps us on what our demand is.”

There is no immediacy to the replacement, Luchsinger told the City Council.

“We’re taking our time on doing this,” he said. “We’ll take baby steps on this.”

City of Grand Island is also being encouraged to sell its excess capacity.

John Krajewski of Smithfield-based JK Energy Consulting reported to the council the city has an excess of capacity.

Krajewski appeared before City Council on April 12 for a proposed “Electric Utility Integrated Resources Plan.”

As a customer of Western Area Power Administration, a U.S. Department of Energy agency that markets wholesale hydropower, the city is required to submit an IRP every five years.

The deadline is May 27.

“Your Western allocation is probably your lowest cost resource when you consider the demand costs, the energy costs,” said Krajewski. “Water is free, so basically it’s the operating costs of running that system. I’d say your total cost of power from that resource is probably less than 3 cents per kilowatt hour, including the capacity and energy components.”

Renewable resources are included in the city’s power generation.

“You’ve done a great job in this area over the last 5 to 10 years,” said Krajewski. “You’ve added a lot of wind, and you have some solar projects you’re involved in, as well. As those resources become more efficient, they’re more economical and help you lower costs to your customers.”

In February, the council approved the sale of its surplus renewable energy credits from its wind and solar electric power generation to Evergy Kansas Central Inc.

The city does not need to add resources, as it has “sufficient capacity.”

“You have enough generating resources to serve your peak demand,” said Krajewski, “including reserve requirements required by the southwest power pool.”

Krajewski encouraged selling excess capacity to other entities.

“You need a 12% reserve margin,” he said. “You can sell what’s called ‘paper capacity.’ You basically sell somebody else the right to claim your capacity on their books.”

Because of its excess capacity and low costs, it’s difficult for the city to justify programs that would encourage customers to reduce their usage, Krajewski noted.

A prudent move on the city’s part was converting its street lights to LED fixtures.

“The fixtures have gotten so cheap compared to high-pressure sodium that the energy savings basically pay for themselves in a fairly short period of time,” he said.

Public input on the Electric Utility Integrated Resources Plan will be considered at Grand Island City Council’s April 26 meeting.

If there are no comments, the five-year IRP will be adopted by the city.

After, the plan will be finalized by JK Energy Consulting and submitted to WAPA.

