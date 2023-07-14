Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, Inc., along with Hornady Manufacturing, are hosting the 30th annual Platte River Charity Shoot on Saturday, July 15, at Heartland Public Shooting Park west of Grand Island.

One hundred percent of the money raised from this event stays local in central and western Nebraska and benefits the programs and services that Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska provides for individuals experiencing a developmental disability, mental health condition, substance use disorder, acquired brain injury or face barriers, such as poverty or involvement in the legal system.

The event features teams for both youth and adults. College scholarships totaling $8,500 will be awarded to the top five youth shooters in each of the two Lewis Class Divisions (10 scholarships total).

For corporate three-person teams, prizes will be awarded for the top three teams. For individual adult competitors, prizes will be awarded to the top six places in four Lewis Class Divisions (24 prizes total).

Shooters may pre-register and save $10 on the event’s website at www.PlatteRiverCharityShoot.com, by calling 308-384-7896 or stopping by the Goodwill administrative offices at 1804 S. Eddy in Grand Island. Preregistration must be complete prior to noon on Friday July 14t. They may also register in person on the day of the event beginning at 7:30 a.m.

First squad out is at 8 a.m., last squad out at 2 p.m., and scorecards to be returned by 3. Awards will be announced at 3:45 p.m. Please note that ending times are one hour earlier this year.

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska Inc. serves 55 counties in central and western Nebraska.