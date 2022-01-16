Platte River Foot & Ankle Surgeons celebrate first year with expansion plans

HASTINGS — The American Podiatric Medical Association says that during a person’s lifetime, they average 115,000 miles of walking.
According to the association, there are times when walking the pressure on your feet exceeds your body weight and even more if you are running.
To be able to take that type of pressure, the human foot is complicated. There are 52 bones in one foot. That makes up about one-quarter of all bones in the body, along with the feet’s many joints, ligaments and muscles that are required to stand and move.
According to the APMA, about 75% of Americans will experience foot problems during their lives.
That’s a lot of feet.
Helping people with their foot and ankle problems in central Nebraska is the goal of Dr. David Waters and his office, Platte River Foot & Ankle Surgeons at 620 N. Denver Ave. in Hastings.
The clinic celebrated its first anniversary in January. During the last year, Waters has grown his business and now also serves patients in Gretna, Hebron and Red Cloud.
Foot and ankle conditions treated by Waters include heel pain, food and ankle pain, foot and ankle fractures, ingrown toenails and sports injuries. The practice offers total ankle replacement, food and ankle surgery and shockwave therapy.
He said his clinics are dedicated to getting to the root of all foot or ankle concerns.
“We are a full-service podiatry practice offering the entire spectrum of foot and ankle care from routine foot care to foot and ankle surgery,” Waters said. “Our clinic welcomes new patients and will work with each individual to fit their unique needs when creating a treatment plan. We pride ourselves on treating our patients with the respect and care that they deserve.”
Waters said he started Platte River Foot & Ankle Surgeons because of his passion to provide comprehensive state-of-the-art solutions to foot and ankle pain for his patients. He said he felt there was an unmet need for the “highest quality of foot and ankle care within the region.”
“I choose to be a foot and ankle surgeon because I enjoy helping patients live without foot and ankle pain,” he said.
Previous to starting his clinic, Waters worked for Henry Ford Health system in Detroit, Mich., where he was involved in teaching and training resident surgeons for three years. He was involved in developing new minimally invasive techniques and three-dimensional bunion correction.
Waters also specializes in total ankle replacement as a means to helping those patients suffering from ankle pain from arthritis to maintain a high quality of life. He believes in taking a comprehensive approach to foot and ankle pain offering the least invasive conservative measures to treatment before proceeding with surgery when necessary.
Waters received his undergraduate degree in microbiology from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. He received a doctorate in podiatric medicine from Kent State University in Independence, Ohio, where he served as president of his class and graduated as a member of Phi Delta Honor Society.
He then went to St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit for three years of residency. There he served as the chief podiatric surgical resident. While there he received advanced training in both non-surgical and surgical management of foot and ankle disorders and deformities including total ankle replacement. He also received training in diabetic foot care, wound care and limb salvage procedures.
Waters is board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery in foot, rearfoot and ankle reconstructive surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a diplomate of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.
“I’ve been in practice eight years now,” he said.
It was while he was teaching in Michigan that he realized he wanted to start his own clinic. He felt there was a need for his services in the Tri-City area of Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney and throughout central Nebraska and Kansas.
“I felt I had the skill set that was needed and the patients and the population for those services that we wanted to bring to the people in this area,” Waters said.
Since opening his clinic, he said, “I have been warmly welcomed by all the communities and patients. They have been very happy that we’re here. They’re not having to drive two and a half hours to Omaha to get the kinds of services that previously were not available here.”
Waters said his practice has had tremendous growth. He has added a physician’s assistant, Ashley Anderson, at his Hastings clinic. Dr. Stephen Wilkinson has also joined Platte River Foot & Ankle Surgeons in the new Gretna office.
“One of the things that I really enjoy about my profession is taking care of patients,” Waters said. “In our rural communities, they just don’t have the access to the kind of care we provide. One of the my underlying goals is to go out there to provide these services to these patients and take care of them.”
To accomplish those goals, he has satellite clinics in Hebron and Red Cloud.
Waters said since starting his clinic in Hastings, his success in serving people with foot and ankle problems has grown beyond his expectations and he plans to continue expanding his services to patients in Nebraska and Kansas.
“I think there’s a lot of people still just don’t know that we’re here,” he said. “One of our big goals this year is to try and get more of the word out there that we are here and that the services we provide are available locally. You don’t need to travel long distances to get the kind of surgical services that we can offer to the patients here.”
One of his future goals is starting a foot and ankle reconstructive fellowship in Nebraska to grow the number of specialists in the area.
“We are going to bring a doctor who has just finished their residency,into our practice and we’re going to train them for one year on advanced surgical reconstruction of the foot and ankle,” Waters said.
For more information, visit Platte River Foot & Ankle Surgeons online at www.prfootandankle.com