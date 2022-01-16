Platte River Foot & Ankle Surgeons celebrate first year with expansion plans

Since opening his clinic, he said, “I have been warmly welcomed by all the communities and patients. They have been very happy that we’re here. They’re not having to drive two and a half hours to Omaha to get the kinds of services that previously were not available here.”

Waters said his practice has had tremendous growth. He has added a physician’s assistant, Ashley Anderson, at his Hastings clinic. Dr. Stephen Wilkinson has also joined Platte River Foot & Ankle Surgeons in the new Gretna office.

“One of the things that I really enjoy about my profession is taking care of patients,” Waters said. “In our rural communities, they just don’t have the access to the kind of care we provide. One of the my underlying goals is to go out there to provide these services to these patients and take care of them.”

To accomplish those goals, he has satellite clinics in Hebron and Red Cloud.

Waters said since starting his clinic in Hastings, his success in serving people with foot and ankle problems has grown beyond his expectations and he plans to continue expanding his services to patients in Nebraska and Kansas.