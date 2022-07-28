Platte River goes dry in wake of hot, rainless year

Before Lake McConaughy was constructed in the 1930s, the Platte River would dry up seasonally every year or so, according to Lyndon Vogt, general manager of the Central Platte Natural Resource Department.

"Most people don’t realize prior to McConaughy it went dry every year because of the snow melt in Colorado. Once the snow melt went off, it went dry," Vogt said.

Since the advent of Lake McConaughy and the Kingsley Dam, water was able to be backed up and allocated for use from the lake, for irrigation and other purposes.

"We have the reservoir, which gives us more opportunity to release water and we see it less dry and last longer," Vogt said.

Due to recent very low rainfall for the area, however, the Platte River has gone dry until more precipitation comes.

According to the National Weather Service Omaha office, in May, the Columbus area usually sees an average of 4.57 inches of rainfall, with this year coming in at 2.64. For June, the average level was 4.69, and this year totaled 1.52, and July, so far, has come to 2.44 of the typical 2.94 inches.

"We're substantially below our average rainfall, it's very hot and very dry this year for this district. We're getting some water out of McConaughy, for surface water irrigation," Vogt said.

Vogt indicated the drought doesn't affect groundwater channels like the Loup River as much, but will still affect them some.

"Because of the dry weather, the groundwater table has dropped a little bit, most likely because there's no seepage from the surface water," Vogt said.

Loup Power District President and CEO Neal Suess said that the slight dip in groundwater has affected the Loup River but not to any significant degree.

"Last year was about as average as it could go across 80 years, we're a little bit down this year," Suess said. "Our hydroelectric starts out by Genoa, we take from the Loup, so it's kind of underground spring water."

Suess noted that water from the Loup eventually empties into the Platte and that further east into Colfax County, there is some flow due to that merge of the two rivers.

"Over in Schuyler, you can see some water in the Platte, coming from the Loup and our power canal," Suess said.

Suess emphasized that Loup Power District is watching its water levels carefully due to the drought, but so far isn't seeing any problems.

"We have water to operate under right now. We're constantly monitoring it and hoping it doesn't affect us. So far, it's had a very minor to no effect," Suess said.