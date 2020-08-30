Pledge to Shop Local: GI Family Radio, Partnership Marketing unveil initiative

An initiative for consumers and business owners alike to Take the “Pledge to Shop Local” is underway in Central Nebraska.
“Pledge to Shop Local has been nearly two years in the making having talked to over 50 business leaders to create a program built from the outside in,” said Shaun Schleif, managing partner of Partnership Marketing.
He said a personal investment of $50,000 for time and expenses helped uncover the risks of online shopping, the affects it is already having locally and the best way to inform, educate and urge consumers of all types to buy locally.
“Our ultimate goal is to save the community from losing even more retail and service business.” Schleif said.
He said the formulation of a partnership with GI Family Radio to spread the word on the importance of buying locally, is key to the program’s success.
GI Family Radio is locally owned and operates eight radio stations from their Grand Island studios.
“It’s clear that local business keeps our community vibrant,” said Alan Usher, owner of GI Family Radio. “Not only do they offer the goods and services we need, but they also support our community in both time and treasure for many worthwhile programs and causes. Online retailers only take and give nothing back. We owe it to local business to be our first choice when considering a purchase.”
Schleif said it goes even further.
“Our quality of life is at risk,” he said. “Doing nothing is not an option.”
Schleif said they will be reaching out to local business to help spread the message of buying local first.
Usher said they know a fair share of local businesses have already felt the effects of online shopping and have had to rethink their business strategy.
“We know jobs have been lost and we need to do everything we can to, whenever possible, purchase goods and services right here,” he said. “We are not going to stop online shopping, but we want to help the consumer to think first and make the right decision when purchasing goods and services.”
Pledge to Shop Local began after Schleif saw his friends in business begin competing with online services and retail. He said he found out quickly it was a daunting task.
Since nobody has adequately addressed the need, Schleif said he decided to take on the challenge.
Aided by two community leaders, they helped flesh out the idea and set the plan in motion.
“We know that not everything is available in Grand Island, but if the product or service is available here, we urge everyone to think before clicking the buy button, online.” he said. “By not supporting our community first, we’ll find our friends and neighbors out of work. Businesses that have served our community will perish. It’s simply not something I’m willing to watch happen.”
Schleif said the partnership with GI Family Radio, gives PTSL a voice to communicate with consumers and business people alike.
Having lived in Grand Island for 35 years, raised his family here, Schleif said he plans to retire here and wants to continue to live in a “dynamic community”.
For more information visit PledgeToShopLocal.org or call 308-379-1729.
