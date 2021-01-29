Plowing crews continue to do touch-up work around the city

As the snow came down Monday, crews went out and pushed snow off the emergency routes three or four times.

“Each time, you’re just pushing up against the snow you already pushed, so it starts to come back into the street,” she said. “So it does take quite a few days for us to continue to go back around and try to widen a lot of these streets out.”

Some of that work requires special equipment. A loader with a V-plow is used in the tighter areas.

Motor graders have the most power, but the Streets Division has only four of them.

“And they’re needed for other things as well,” Callahan said.

Grader operators will continue to try to push as much snow as they can off the main roads for the next couple of days, she said.

There was a lot of snow pack underneath, Callahan said. When the sun came out Tuesday and Wednesday, “some of that snow fluffed back up that had got packed down by the plows. So because it was so much, it looks like we didn’t plow very well or it (needed to be) plowed again.”

Another problem was that a lot of people were “pushing or blowing their snow back into the street after we’ve already cleared the roads,” she said.