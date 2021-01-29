Plowing crews continue to do touch-up work around the city

How much snow fell on Grand Island early this week?
City crews have hauled away 7,800 cubic yards of snow. And that was from just the downtown area.
To clean the city’s emergency snow routes, the Streets Division uses a fleet of 13 vehicles — three motor graders, a loader equipped with a V-shaped plow and as many as nine dump trucks.
The trucks carry an average of 12 cubic yards per load.
The storm dumped 10.2 inches of snow on Grand Island Monday. The tons of white stuff are taken to the city’s snow pad, which is near Bismark and Stuhr roads.
Late Thursday morning, the city was close to “hitting our goals” in cleaning the main roads and residential streets, and hauling snow from downtown, said Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan. But there will be a “lot of continued effort to clean up the snow from different areas, including some residential streets.”
When the snow hit Monday, “We made one complete pass through town,” she said.
On Tuesday night, Streets Division crews worked all night windrowing and hauling snow from the downtown area. More than 4,900 cubic yards were removed that night, most of it from Third Street. The windrows were left in the middle of downtown streets to help with the flow of traffic.
On Wednesday night, those windrows were cleaned up in the downtown area.
Also that night, two graders were out clearing off and pushing back snow on the main roadways. On Friday, curbside snow will be hauled from First and Second streets.
Residents called Wednesday to report that there were a few streets that were missed.
“We’ve been going out and checking and if we feel like something was missed, we’ve been sending units out to take care of it,” Callahan said.
“In between sending them around doing that, we’ve been trying to make sure we try to keep our roads cleaned up as best we can.”
The main roads were looking “a lot better” Thursday morning. “We’re going to continue to check some residential areas as we get calls,” she said.
On Wednesday afternoon, a caller to The Independent pointed out that snow still covered half a lane on Eddy Street approaching Five Points, in front of Five Points Car Wash. By Thursday morning, both of the lanes were clear of snow.
During the day Thursday, four or five units were out doing touch-up work around the city.
“I mean, we do our best to get as many lanes open as we can,” Callahan said. “But again, with that amount of snow, you have to continue to push and push and push to the side.”
As the snow came down Monday, crews went out and pushed snow off the emergency routes three or four times.
“Each time, you’re just pushing up against the snow you already pushed, so it starts to come back into the street,” she said. “So it does take quite a few days for us to continue to go back around and try to widen a lot of these streets out.”
Some of that work requires special equipment. A loader with a V-plow is used in the tighter areas.
Motor graders have the most power, but the Streets Division has only four of them.
“And they’re needed for other things as well,” Callahan said.
Grader operators will continue to try to push as much snow as they can off the main roads for the next couple of days, she said.
There was a lot of snow pack underneath, Callahan said. When the sun came out Tuesday and Wednesday, “some of that snow fluffed back up that had got packed down by the plows. So because it was so much, it looks like we didn’t plow very well or it (needed to be) plowed again.”
Another problem was that a lot of people were “pushing or blowing their snow back into the street after we’ve already cleared the roads,” she said.
“This is actually the worst I’ve seen it since I’ve been here,” Callahan said.
“We’ve had dozens of phone calls from neighbors or people complaining that their streets need to be recleaned. And when you go back out, you can tell that’s what has happened,” she said.
The Streets Division has “pretty limited resources. We’re going to have to be particular about what we can send the guys out to clean up when we have areas that might not have gotten cleaned at all yet.”
To send “guys out to areas time after time because folks are blowing or pushing their snow from their driveways and sidewalks back into the street, it’s really unproductive,” Callahan said.