Poinsettias brighten up Grand Island this Christmas in multitude of colors

When the Christmas season arrives, people like to go big red with poinsettias.
Hy-Vee sells “hundreds” of the red-flowered plants this time of year, says floral manager Shannon Ahlman.
Roses for You recently got a shipment of 600 poinsettias. Only about 150 of those remain, and they’ll probably be gone by next week, said co-owner Judy Rosenburg. Roses for You then will order about 150 more.
School groups, sports teams and dance companies raise funds by selling poinsettias in conjunction with local florists. Some groups sell Christmas wreaths as fundraisers.
Williams Flower Co. grows its poinsettias in its greenhouse. The business gets its shipment the first week of August, said Juan Partida, who is manager and one of the owners, along with Mike and Sandy Williams.
A company in Cresco, Iowa, starts the plants using cuttings from Mexico. Williams Flower Co. puts them in soil. Williams orders 1,200 of the plants.
So far this year, the company has sold about 800, Partida said.
People usually start buying the plants around Thanksgiving. In addition to homes, some people purchase them for their churches and offices.
Hy-Vee and Roses for You buy their poinsettias from a wholesaler in Red Oak, Iowa.
Snow’s Floral used to obtain locally grown poinsettias from Lewis Greenscape, which closed in 2018.
When Ahlman had his own floral shop, he bought his poinsettias from a business in St. Paul.
When most people think of the holiday favorite, red flowers come to mind. But they come in many other colors, including purple, blue, pink, white, orange and yellow.
Like other flowers, they also can be sprayed any color, Partida said.
Rosenburg said this time of year, customers also like Christmas greenery, red roses and red carnations.
Snow’s Floral sells a lot of evergreen centerpieces
Hy-Vee sells “anything red and white,” Ahlman said.