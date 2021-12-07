Poinsettias brighten up Grand Island this Christmas in multitude of colors

When the Christmas season arrives, people like to go big red with poinsettias.

Hy-Vee sells “hundreds” of the red-flowered plants this time of year, says floral manager Shannon Ahlman.

Roses for You recently got a shipment of 600 poinsettias. Only about 150 of those remain, and they’ll probably be gone by next week, said co-owner Judy Rosenburg. Roses for You then will order about 150 more.

School groups, sports teams and dance companies raise funds by selling poinsettias in conjunction with local florists. Some groups sell Christmas wreaths as fundraisers.

Williams Flower Co. grows its poinsettias in its greenhouse. The business gets its shipment the first week of August, said Juan Partida, who is manager and one of the owners, along with Mike and Sandy Williams.

A company in Cresco, Iowa, starts the plants using cuttings from Mexico. Williams Flower Co. puts them in soil. Williams orders 1,200 of the plants.

So far this year, the company has sold about 800, Partida said.