Police believe victim, suspect in Grand Island's Thursday shooting knew each other

The Thursday morning shooting death of 28-year-old Tesloach Kek Yiel of Grand Island is being investigated as a homicide.

Kek Yiel was found with gunshot wounds inside a house at 2802 LaMar Ave. shortly after 3 a.m. A Grand Island Fire Department ambulance transported Kek Yiel to the emergency room at CHI Health St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, Capt. Dean Elliott said later Thursday.

Police believe Kek Yiel was the intended victim, so the suspect is not believed to pose a threat to the community.

Officers responded to a report of shooting at 3:08 a.m.

“It doesn’t appear that there was forced entry to the house,” Elliott said. Because the victim was not at the front door, police are leaning toward “the idea that the victim and suspect possibly knew each other,” he said.

That won’t be known for sure until police identify a suspect or suspects, Elliott said.

People who live in the area who have home security or doorbell cameras are encouraged to contact police.