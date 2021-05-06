Police credit actions by pilot in Tuesday standoff

Both of the dogs were anxious to get into the plane to subdue the suspect, Elliott said.

When a subject is barricaded, sending in a canine is an option “because a dog is a less-than-lethal tool in our toolbox, so to speak,” he said. The same is true of the chemical irritants that were sent into the plane to get Caudill to surrender.

If the suspect hadn’t cooperated, it’s possible a dog would have been sent in, Elliott said.

Officers have a leash that’s 40 to 50 feet long. The leash is attached to the dog and once the animal grabs hold of a suspect, police drag the canine out, and the suspect along with him.

Elliott praised the “great teamwork by everybody” in the response to a potential barricaded gunman.

Local officers and the State Patrol work and train together, he said. They’ve had training sessions at the airport in the past.

Olson said both “airport personnel and the law enforcement agencies worked well together in this.”

It was “potentially a very serious situation,” he said.

The officers responded well and diffused the situation as well as they could have, Olson said.

He has “nothing but high praise” for their work.

This article contains material from The Associated Press.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.