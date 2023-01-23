Police: Grand Island man drove into wife's vehicle deliberately

Police say a Grand Island man deliberately drove a pickup into a parked vehicle that was occupied by his wife Friday afternoon at 2427 LaMar Ave.

The collision forced the vehicle to slide across the roadway.

The suspect, Eliu Lopez-Puac, was driving his work truck. The collision occurred at about 4:50 p.m.

"This argument started at a separate residence. He walked home," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. "When she got home, he got into his work truck, a silver 2018 Chevy. She parked on the street in front of the residence. That's when he struck her vehicle with his vehicle."

The 30-year-old woman was in a blue 2007 Dodge. As far as police know, she did not require medical attention.

Police say Lopez-Puac, 34, had watery eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol coming from his person. When standardized field sobriety tests were performed, police say gross impairment was observed, making him unfit to drive.

A failing preliminary breath sample was collected and Lopez-Puac was placed under arrest.

He refused to give a chemical sample of his blood and breath.

Lopez-Puac had two prior DUI convictions in the last 15 years.

He was arrested for attempt of a Class III felony, enhanced DUI with two prior convictions and refusal to submit to a chemical test.