Police officers assaulted in separate cases over the weekend

Grand Island police officers were assaulted in two separate crimes over the weekend.

About 9 a.m. Sunday, a man who was on foot threw an object at one officer and punched another in the arm.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Navarro-Hidalgo. When officers contacted Navarro-Hidalgo, he threw an object at Officer Brian Houser, and physically assaulted Officer Adam Kully by punching him in the arm.

The 21-year-old Grand Island man resisted arrest by pulling his arms away from officers and obstructed the investigation that officers were called to the scene to conduct, says the GIPD Monday media report.

“Navarro-Hidalgo proceeded to assault officers with bodily fluids by spitting on them,” says the media report.

He has been referred for two counts of assaulting a peace officer with bodily fluids, assault on a peace officer, eight counts of making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

In the other case, officers responded to a disturbance at 418 E. 13th St. about 10:50 p.m. Friday.

Upon their arrival, Dustin Gunhammer “punched the glass out of the back door toward officers,” according to the media report.

The glass hit Officer Alexis Rose, causing an injury to her hand.

The glass also struck Officer Payton Kinne in the face but caused no injury.

Gunhammer then rushed toward the officers “but was successfully detained,” the report continued. While in handcuffs, Gunhammer pulled away from the officers while waiting for the ambulance.

Gunhammer, a 38-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested for second-degree assault on a peace officer, attempt of a Class III or IIIA felony and resisting arrest, second or subsequent.