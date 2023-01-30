Police: Parents of kidnapped Grand Island kids were not negligent

The parents whose three children were kidnapped over the weekend were not guilty of any negligent behavior, says the Grand Island Police Department.

The kids, who are 5 and younger, were taken from a running vehicle on the 1400 block of North Wheeler Street at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

"The parents loaded the children in the running vehicle due to the cold, and engaged in very brief conversation with neighbors, at which time the suspects took opportunity to steal the running vehicle," says a Monday news release from GIPD.

Video evidence corroborated that the parents were not negligent.

They "didn't do anything that parents don't do. They started the car so it was warm. They loaded their kids in," Capt. Jim Duering said. The neighbors flagged them over for a short conversation and that's when the suspects struck, he said.

The children were treated and released after receiving medical attention and were reunited with their family, police said.

The North Wheeler residence is not the family's address. Duering believes the couple was picking the kids up after getting off work.

"There was no alcohol use. They weren't over there partying," he said.

Duering has seen online comments criticizing the parents. He feels they are being "revictimized."

"They didn't do anything wrong. They've already had it hard enough" without people second-guessing them, he said.

Two suspects took the couple's 2012 Chevy Traverse, which contained the kids, who are 5, 1 and 7 months.

The parents quickly called 911. Less than two minutes later, a Grand Island police officer spotted the Traverse, which had been reported stolen. "All of this happened in a very short period of time," Duering said.

Not aware that kids were inside, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle stop was unsuccessful, and the officer terminated the pursuit.

Officers then became aware the Traverse might be in Buffalo County. That news came to light through "an investigative tactic," Duering said. "I'lll just say that it was a good piece of investigative followup that led to that."

The Traverse was located in rural Buffalo County. Two suspects, a 17-year-old Hastings boy and 18-year-old Tate Wolfe of Kearney, were taken into custody by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, but the missing children were not inside the stolen vehicle.

At 4:52 a.m., Grand Island police officers found the 5-year-old and 1-year-old in a vehicle stolen from Kearney. The kids are believed to have been placed there by the suspects.

The infant, though, was not in the car.

A countywide alert was issued in an attempt to locate the 7-month-old. The Hall County Sheriff's Department asked the Wood River and Alda fire departments to help with the search.

At 5:25 a.m., the infant was found abandoned on the porch of a Hall County farmhouse. Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said the farmhouse is on the 3600 block of Alda Road.

The alert asked people to check their property for the baby. Duering believes the alert prompted the farmer to look for the infant.

"We're very thankful for their attentiveness and for the technology that gives us the ability to put that out there," Duering said.

The kids have all been treated and released, and reunited with their parents.

It was "the best outcome that we could hope for, in really a horrible set of circumstances," Duering said.

There were moments during the night that "that could have gotten much much worse," Duering said, referring to the children's exposure to the cold. Temperatures at the time were hovering around zero at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

The two suspects are in Hall County Jail on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping, three counts of intentional child abuse resulting in injury, possession of stolen property and flight to avoid arrest. They may face additional charges.

In addition to the agencies mentioned above, the Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the search.

A GIPD news release says the successful outcome was the result of "interagency communication, great police work and the assistance of the public."

"The safety of our community, and the most vulnerable of them – our children – was the foremost consideration throughout this case," GIPD says.