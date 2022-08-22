Police say they're making progress against car thieves

Grand Islanders reported two more vehicle thefts over the weekend, but police say they're making progress in thwarting the recent rash of car thefts.

In both thefts over the weekend, the keys were left in the ignition. One of the vehicles was located before the theft was reported to police.

Grand Island police know the car thieves are largely juvenile, and quite a few of them have been arrested.

"But we haven't got all of them," said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering. "So that's why they've slowed down, but not stopped. We've got a couple of more that we need to prove up."

But the problem of car theft will no doubt return in the winter, when drivers leave their cars running to warm them up, Duering said.

Police regularly advise people to remove keys from their cars.

"I don't want to take the onus off of the criminals, because they are the ones committing the crime," Duering said.

However, a fair amount of crime is preventable if people do "a few simple things," Duering said.

Taking the key out of the ignition is one of them.

In the past, Grand Island police urged people to follow a certain routine at 9 each night. Police asked people to take anything of value out of their cars, lock the vehicles and bring the keys inside. At the same time, they should lock their homes, garages and outbuildings.

If you get in the habit of doing those things each night, "you probably are going to wake up with all the stuff you went to bed with," Duering said.