 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: UNL student, 21, dies in accidental shooting
0 comments

Police: UNL student, 21, dies in accidental shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Police say a 21-year-old man died in an accidental shooting at his apartment Wednesday night.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz identified the victim as Ivan Messersmith, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student from Grand Island.

Police went to his apartment in the 700 block of Lakeside Drive at 10:45 p.m. after his girlfriend found him unconscious and not breathing. Bonkiewicz said he died of a gunshot wound to his head from a Glock 17 handgun.

Police believe that, while filming a video, Messersmith was manipulating the handgun and accidentally shot himself.

Messersmith, a 2018 graduate of Heartland Lutheran High School, was a freshman civil engineering major at UNL. He served in the military after his high school graduation.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community
Grand Island Local News

‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community

  • Updated

Since 2013, Carlos Barcenas has served on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education. He said that while some of his fellow board members serve by testifying before the Legislature on various educational issues, he is able to use his “assets and gifts” as a bilingual board member to serve the entire Grand Island community, including the Latino population.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts