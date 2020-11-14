Police: UNL student, 21, dies in accidental shooting

LINCOLN — Police say a 21-year-old man died in an accidental shooting at his apartment Wednesday night.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz identified the victim as Ivan Messersmith, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student from Grand Island.
Police went to his apartment in the 700 block of Lakeside Drive at 10:45 p.m. after his girlfriend found him unconscious and not breathing. Bonkiewicz said he died of a gunshot wound to his head from a Glock 17 handgun.
Police believe that, while filming a video, Messersmith was manipulating the handgun and accidentally shot himself.
Messersmith, a 2018 graduate of Heartland Lutheran High School, was a freshman civil engineering major at UNL. He served in the military after his high school graduation.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
