Police: Violent patient forced Grand Island nurses to hide in locked room

Nurses at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island barricaded themselves in a locked room Wednesday evening after a 50-year-old man allegedly ran around the hospital floor, damaging equipment and threatening to kill them.

Grand Island police say Gerald Carrabba threw coffee on officers and kicked and scratched one officer as he resisted attempts to place him under arrest.

Police arrived in the hospital about 7:50 p.m. in response to a report of an out-of-control patient.

Officers were told Carrabba damaged multiple items prior to their arrival. Items damaged included two Samsung monitors, a picture frame, a white board, two hand sanitizer dispensers, a container for sharp items, a scanner and two pieces of flooring. The damage is estimated at $6,225.

Carrabba allegedly ran around the hospital floor, holding a large piece of wood and yelling, "I'm going to kill you."

"This caused the nurses on the floor to run and barricade themselves inside a locked room out of fear," according to Thursday's GIPD media report.

On Thursday, the Nebraska Hospital Association issued a statement regarding Wednesday's "violent patient event" in Grand Island.

"In the wake of Wednesday’s violent episode at CHI Saint Francis in Grand Island, the Nebraska Hospital Association stands with our health care workers," says the statement.

“Our hearts are with those affected by this horrific event,” Jeremy Nordquist, president of the NHA says in the release. “This kind of hospital violence is unfortunately on the increase in our hospitals across the state and the NHA is committed to doing everything we can to reverse this dangerous trend and protect our health care heroes.”

Carrabba was referred for criminal mischief totaling more than $5,000, three counts of terroristic threats, assault on a police officer and first-offense resisting arrest.

Police say Carrabba was transported to Mary Lanning Heathcare in Hastings for treatment.